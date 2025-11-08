Man Who Instructed Girlfriend To Hide Camera In Tata Women's Hostel Arrested

The boyfriend of a woman who had installed a hidden camera in a bathroom of a women's hostel in Tamil Nadu's Hosur was arrested in Delhi on Friday.

The man, identified as Ravi Pratap Singh, was arrested in Delhi and brought to Tamil Nadu on Saturday for questioning.

This comes days after his girlfriend, 22-year-old Neelu Kumari Gupta, who worked as an employee at the hostel facility, was arrested. The accused had instructed Neelu to place a recording device in the bathroom.

Hundreds of women employees of the Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd facility at Nagamangalam village in Krishnagiri district staged a protest after a hidden camera was discovered inside a bathroom in the company's hostel named Vidiyal Residency.

"We have secured him from Delhi. We have arrested him and will remand him. So far, no other devices have been found," Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai said.

Neelu had recorded at least one video using the device in the washroom of the company-provided accommodation for women employees, the police said. The act came to light after a resident from Maharashtra alerted authorities, leading to the recovery of the tiny recording device.

Officials said the woman had planned to send the footage to her boyfriend, but the device was seized before any video could be shared. So far, there is no evidence that the footage was circulated online.

According to police, the two met when they were working in Bihar. Ravi, who is originally from Ludhiana, had come to Bengaluru to meet his girlfriend.

Tata Electronics has not yet issued an official statement on the case.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine whether others were involved and if any additional recordings were made.

