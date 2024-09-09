Woman Raped, Murdered In Gujarat's Vadodara, 4 Arrested

The police have arrested all four suspects, and further legal proceedings are ongoing. (Representational)

The body of a woman, who had gone missing earlier, was found dead in bushes in Gujarat's Vadodara.

The woman has been identified as Vidya Ramesh Vasava, a resident of Shinor village in the district.

According to police reports, four men -- Pravin Shanabhai Vasava, Kiran Shanabhai Vasava, Gangaram Gangubhai Vasava, and Chunilal Mangaldas, all residents of Shinor and nearby villages -- have been arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation revealed that Kiran, the woman's brother-in-law, suspected her of being involved in another relationship. Officials said he had been pressuring her to marry him, but she refused.

In retaliation, the accused along with his associates allegedly entered the Monter's Boat Training Centre, where they assaulted and raped the victim. After she attempted to flee, they chased her down, dragged her back into the bushes, and sexually assaulted her again. At last, they strangled her using her scarf, resulting in her death.

The police have arrested all four suspects, and further legal proceedings are ongoing.

In 2023, four individuals, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a 40-year-old woman from Shinor taluka. The victim was reportedly half-stripped and dragged through fields as punishment for allegedly having an extramarital affair with the husband of the accused woman.

According to the FIR filed at Shinor police station, the accused included a mother and her son, who were assisted by two others in the assault. At one point, the accused attempted to strangle the victim by pressing his foot on her neck after throwing her to the ground. She was half-stripped, brutally beaten with sticks, and mercilessly dragged across the ground. After the assault, the accused left her in a villager's field and proceeded to attack her paramour, who is the father of the accused.

