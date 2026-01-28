'Government Failing To Uphold Sanatan Values Will Never Return': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a government that fails to uphold the values of Sanatan Dharma would never return to power in the country.

Addressing a gathering of the Swaminarayan sect in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Tuesday, Shah expressed his firm belief in this political and spiritual shift. He noted that followers of various Sanatan traditions had waited a long time after Independence for a government that would prioritise Sanatan Dharma and govern according to its principles.

Shah highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a son of Gujarat, has been leading the nation for the past 11 years, during which time various initiatives have reflected a deep commitment to India's cultural and spiritual heritage. He specifically pointed to the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya as the fulfilment of a centuries-long wait by the people.

The event in Gandhinagar marked the 200th anniversary of the "Shikshapatri", a sacred code of conduct consisting of 212 Sanskrit verses written by Bhagwan Swaminarayan in 1826. Shah described the text as a foundational guide that captures the essence of major Hindu scriptures while outlining moral, social, and spiritual duties such as non-violence and purity. He hailed Bhagwan Swaminarayan as a guiding force who travelled across India on foot to reform society from vices and addictions during the British era before settling in Gujarat.

In his address, the Gandhinagar MP listed several landmark decisions by the Modi government, including the removal of Article 370, the abolition of triple talaq, and the initiation of a Common Civil Code. He also emphasised efforts to revive ancient traditions and promote holistic well-being through yoga, ayurveda, and cow protection. Shah further noted the restoration of major pilgrimage sites, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath and Somnath, as evidence of the government's dedication to the nation's spiritual roots.