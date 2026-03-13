Viral Video Shows 'Party' At Junagadh Temple In Gujarat, 11 Suspended

A major controversy has erupted at the Ambaji Shaktipeeth atop Girnar Mountain in Gujarat's Junagadh after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing a party involving alcohol and non-vegetarian food within the temple precincts. The footage, which has since gone viral, suggests that people associated with the temple administration were participants in the act.

The incident has caused distress among devotees, as the temple is revered as one of the holiest Shaktipeeths in the region.

Swift Administrative Action

Following the backlash, the administration moved swiftly to contain the fallout. A total of 11 people, including a temple priest, have been suspended from their duties. Furthermore, the authorities have officially banned those involved in the incident from entering the temple premises.

In a bid to maintain religious services, two new priests have already been appointed to oversee the daily rituals at the Shaktipeeth.

Investigation And Denials

AK Baraiya, the Mamlatdar of Junagadh city and Administrator of the Ambaji Shaktipeeth, confirmed that a high-level inquiry has been initiated. "The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter," Baraiya stated, adding that strict legal action would follow once the final report is submitted.

On the other hand, Dushyant Giri, the temple priest caught in the storm, has denied personal involvement with the individuals seen in the video. "We do not know the people who committed this act," Giri claimed, while also asserting his ancestral right to perform rituals. "We should be allowed to continue the puja as it is our hereditary right".

The investigation is ongoing as officials look to verify the timeline and the identities of everyone captured in the viral footage.