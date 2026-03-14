Man Kills Daughter, Her Lover In Gujarat. He Didn't Approve The Relationship

A couple from Gujarat who had been missing for over a month was found dead in a well in Khambhala village of Rajkot district. While the victims were initially reported missing on February 3, a police investigation has revealed they were murdered by the woman's own family.

The victims, identified as Nathi (alias Sonu Rabari), 19, and Naveen Jivabhai Rabari, 21, were reported missing at the Nakhatrana Police Station. Local authorities launched a deep investigation into their backgrounds, which eventually shifted the focus toward the woman's family members.

During questioning by Bhuj DYSP MJ Christian and his team, the woman's father admitted to the killings. Police said that the father harboured deep resentment over his daughter's relationship with Naveen and her refusal to end their union.

The investigation found that on the day of the incident, the father and his nephew lured the couple to a secluded spot near Khambhala village using a motorcycle. They were joined by the woman's mother and brother, at which point the family allegedly cornered the couple and strangled them both to death.

In an attempt to hide the crime, the family threw the bodies into a nearby well. Following the confession, a recovery operation was coordinated with the Fire Brigade and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts. Using a hydraulic crane, authorities retrieved both bodies for post-mortem examination.

"The accused admitted that the motive was the couple's refusal to separate," stated DYSP MJ Christian. He added that the coordination between the police and FSL teams helped secure critical evidence for the case.

The police have taken four individuals into custody, including the father, the nephew, and the woman's brother, who is a minor. An investigation is underway into the mother's role.