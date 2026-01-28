BJP Leader Objects To Padma Shri Awardee's Name In Voter List, Then Clarifies

In a move that has sparked widespread outrage across Gujarat, a local BJP corporator has filed an objection to the voter registration of legendary folk artist and Padma Shri awardee, Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai, popularly known as "Haji Ramkadu."

The controversy erupted just 48 hours after the Central Government announced the prestigious Padma Shri for the artist's lifelong contribution to the arts. During the ongoing Voter Revision Program (SIR), BJP Corporator Sanjay Jamnadas Manvar submitted a Form 7 application, seeking the removal of the name "Hajibhai Rathod" from the electoral roll in Ward No. 8.

A Question of Identity or "Incorrect Motives"?

The artist, who has played dholak in over 3,000 charity programs for cattle welfare and 1,000 stage shows, expressed deep hurt over the move.

"They tried to remove my name from voter list, I have received award. I am very upset with this. I have lived in Ward No. 8 for over 60 years. Both the State and Central governments have honoured my work. What is lacking in my identity that an objection has been raised against my name?" Haji Ramkadu asked, calling for the government to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Defending his actions, Corporator Sanjay Manvar clarified that his objection was not a personal attack on the legend. "Hajibhai is the pride of the nation. My objection was regarding the surname 'Rathod' listed in the rolls, whereas his official name is Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai. To avoid confusion and potential misuse of dual identity cards, I requested a correction," Manvar stated, adding that the artist is "like family."

Political Firestorm

The opposition has been quick to seize the moment. A Congress spokesperson slammed the BJP-led administration and the Election Commission, labelling the incident "the height of malpractice."

"On one hand, the government honours a man with the Padma Shri, and on the other, their own corporator tries to strike his name from the voter list," the spokesperson said. "If a national icon like Haji Ramkadu is being played with, what must be the plight of the common citizen?"

The Legacy of Haji Ramkadu

Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai is a household name in the world of Bhajan, Santvani, Ghazal, and Qawwali. Known for his unique style of playing the Dholak, he has dedicated his life to spiritual and social causes. The announcement of his Padma Shri on the eve of Republic Day was celebrated as a victory for traditional Gujarati folk art-a celebration now clouded by this local electoral dispute.

As the Election Commission reviews the application, the citizens of Junagadh wait to see if this "clerical correction" will be settled amicably or continue to fuel political tensions.