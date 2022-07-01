Woman, Lover Arrested For Murder Of Her Aunt, Brother In UP

According to the police, the incident took place on March 25. (Representational)

Police have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing her aunt and brother as she was unable to repay a loan of Rs 4 lakh taken from them, officials said.

The bodies of 40-year-old Mala and her 18-year-old son Vinay were found floating in Gangnahar canal around three months ago.

The two were killed by drowning by the accused -- Neha and Yogesh -- and their two accomplices who are missing, police said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh told PTI, "We have arrested one Neha and her lover Yogesh in connection with the murder of her maternal aunt Mala and her son Vinay." Police arrested the accused duo on Wednesday. Mala, who was a widow, lived with her mother and son. Neha had taken the loan almost a year ago.

"Neha and Yogesh were not in a position to return the loan. So, they conspired to kill Mala and her son," the officer explained.

On March 25, the accused took the duo to a hotel on the pretext of returning the loan. However, the woman and her son were pushed into the canal one by one leading to their deaths due to underwater asphyxiation.

While the mother was killed in Raya area, her son was thrown in the canal near Mant area, around 12 km away.

"Neha and Yogesh took the help of one Imran and Rakesh in the murder. Our teams are trying to arrest them," said the officer.

