Woman In UP Allegedly Raped By Husband, Brother-In-Law After 'Triple Talaq'

A woman in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped multiple times by her husband and his younger brother after 'triple talaq', with the involvement of several other people, including a cleric, police said today.

Police are on the lookout for six people.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she had married one Salman five years ago. Salman divorced her a few months ago under 'triple talaq' system, which has been outlawed.

"Salman, on the suggestion of a cleric, one Guddu Haji, later told the woman that he would accept her as his wife again if she married and divorced his younger brother," the woman's complaint read.

However, even after she did as she was told, the younger brother refused to divorce her and both the brothers took turns to rape her, said a senior police officer.

"On the assurance of Salman, the woman had married his brother Islam, but the latter refused to divorce her. Since then, the woman has alleged that both Salman and Islam gang raped her on several occasions," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

The woman went to a local court with her complaint and the FIR was lodged after the court's order on Monday.

"Based on the complaint, we have booked Guddu Haji, Salman, Islam and three of their family members under sections of gang rape and unnatural sex, along with sections of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019," said the officer.

The woman was taken for a medical examination and presented before a magistrate to record her statement.

"Efforts are on to arrest the accused," the police officer added.

