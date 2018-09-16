Woman In Punjab Attacked With Acid After She Rejects Marriage Proposal

According to police, the arrested accused has confessed to the crime (Representational)

A man threw acid on a 23-year-old woman in Amritsar, leaving her with severe burn injuries, after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said, adding that he and another man who allegedly helped him were arrested Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday when the woman, a student of BEd, was returning from college when two motorcycle-borne men chased her after she got down from the bus at Thoba village, nearly 25 km from Amritsar, police said.

The main accused, Inderjit Singh, was known to the woman and was keen to marry her, but her parents were reluctant, they added.

The woman had conveyed her unwillingness to marry Singh.

Police said the accused on listening the denial plotted with his cousin Jobanjit Singh to throw acid on her.

Some passersby rushed her to a village hospital from where she was referred to Amritsar Government Guru Nanak Hospital, they said.

According to police, the arrested accused has confessed to the crime.

The shopkeeper who sold acid to the accused was also arrested, they said, adding additional stock of acid stored in plastic drums was seized.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 326 A of the Indian Penal Code for wilfully causing grievous injuries by acid.