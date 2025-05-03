"If You're Not Mine...": UP Man Throws Acid At Woman Days Before Her Wedding

Days before she was to get married, 25-year-old Reema (name changed) was going home from the bank when two men on a bike stopped her. "If you are not mine, you will not be anyone else's," one of the men said, as he threw acid on her.

The incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, where the victim and her family was preparing in full swing for her wedding. Reema was managing the arrangements herself as her father had died and her brother is young.

The accused Ram Janam Singh Patel, who was in a relationship with Reema, was strongly opposed to her marriage being fixed to another man.

On Thursday, when she was returning home after withdrawing Rs 20,000 from the bank, he threw acid on her with the intention of stopping her May 27 wedding. The woman's face, shoulder, neck and upper body were severely burnt. She was rushed to the Community Health Centre in her village, which then referred her to a hospital after primary treatment. She is undergoing treatment at the Global Hospital in Azamgarh for 60 per cent burns.

Patel, and two other accused have been arrested and the bike used in the incident has been recovered. He later told the police that he had wanted to throw acid on her back to cause minimal damage to ensure her wedding gets cancelled and he can marry Reema.

Last month, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district allegedly threw acid on his wife and two daughters due to suspicions over his wife's alleged extramarital affair.