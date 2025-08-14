Chauri Chaura Incident Of 1922: When Freedom Protest Turned Violent

Four years after the end of the First World War, wherein Indian soldiers fought alongside the British, the struggle for the country's freedom was well underway. The political class, led by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and umpteen others from the Indian National Congress, knew one thing: the people of India deserved complete freedom from the Raj.

While many remember the heroic marches and peaceful protests, some events revealed the raw anger and frustration of a people oppressed for decades. Among them was the Chauri Chaura incident, when a non-violent protest turned violent.

In 1922, in a market town in the United Provinces - now Uttar Pradesh - an angry mob set a police station on fire. Though school history textbooks dedicated barely a paragraph to Chauri Chaura, the name has stayed with generations.

The Chauri Chaura Incident 1922

On 4 February 1922, in Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur district, police opened fire on a large group of protesters participating in the non-cooperation movement. In retaliation, the demonstrators attacked and set fire to the police station, killing all its occupants. The violence killed three civilians and 22 policemen.

Nineteen demonstrators were sentenced to death, while 14 were handed down life imprisonment by the British colonial authorities.

The Background

From 1920 onwards, Indians, under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership, were engaged in a nationwide non-cooperation movement. Using Satyagraha, a philosophy of non-violent civil disobedience, the Indian National Congress organised protests to challenge oppressive colonial laws, such as the Rowlatt Act, with the ultimate goal of attaining Swaraj (home rule).

The Incident

Two days before the incident, on 2 February 1922, volunteers led by retired British Indian Army soldier Bhagwan Ahir protested against high food prices and liquor sales at Gauri Bazaar. Local police, led by Daroga Gupteshwar Singh, beat back the demonstrators, and several leaders were arrested and locked up in the Chauri Chaura police station.

On 4 February, some 2,000-2,500 protesters assembled and marched toward the market lane to picket the liquor shop. Armed police were dispatched to control the situation, while protesters shouted anti-British slogans.

Attempting to disperse the crowd, Gupteshwar Singh ordered his 15 officers to fire warning shots into the air, but this only enraged the protesters, who began throwing stones. As the situation spiralled, sub-inspector Prithvi Pal ordered the police to fire directly at the advancing crowd, killing three civilians and wounding several others.

Overwhelmed and heavily outnumbered, the police retreated to the station. In rage, the protesters set the chowki ablaze, killing all officers, including Gupteshwar Singh, trapped inside. Most victims were burned alive, while some were killed at the entrance and thrown into the fire. Reports vary, but 22 or 23 policemen were reported dead.

Aftermath

In response, the British declared martial law, conducted raids, and arrested. Shocked by the violence, Mahatma Gandhi went on a five-day fast to atone, realising he had rushed the protest without stressing non-violence. He felt the people were not ready for independence and needed more preparation.

Mahatma Gandhi was later arrested and sentenced to six years in prison, but he was released in February 1924 because of ill health.