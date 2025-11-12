Uttar Pradesh Forest Guard Answer Key 2025 Released: Download Now

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Forest Guard Exam 2025 for the written examination held for 709 vacancies on November 9, 2025. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the Commission's official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Forest Guard answer key 2025 will remain available on the website till November 17, 2025. The provisional key contains the correct responses to all 100 questions of the exam. This will allow candidates to compare their answers in order to estimate their scores before the final results are announced.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2025: Objection Window

Candidates who find discrepancies or errors in the provisional answers can submit objections within the specified period. After reviewing all objections received, the Commission will issue the final answer key.

Next step:

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will move on to the next stages of the recruitment process. The next rounds include the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by a Medical Examination which will determine the final selection of eligible candidates for the Forest Guard posts.

Steps to download the answer key:

1. Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

2. Click important announcements

3. Then "Forest guard 2025 answer key"

4. The answer key will be displayed.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.