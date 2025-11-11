Railway Group D Exam 2025: Admit Card Out In 2 Days, City Slip Link Soon, Check Here

RRB Group D Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the Group 4 examination admit card four days prior to when it begins. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 17 to December 31, 2025 for various posts in level 1. The city intimation slip, earlier expected around November 7, 2025, is now likely to be released along with the admit card. Candidates can check and download the admit card and city intimation slip on the official website of Chandigarh RRB - rrbcd.gov.in.

RRB Group D Exam 2025 - "RRB Group D Exam Admit Card, City Slip 2025 Download Link"

Railway Group D Exam 2025: Exam Pattern, Details

The CBT examination will be held for a duration of 90 minutes for 100 questions. One mark will be given for each correct answer and one/third of the mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

The official notification highlights that candidates will undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric verification at exam centres. Applicants must carry their Aadhaar card or e-verified Aadhaar for entry. Those who have not updated their Aadhaar details can be verified through UIDAI systems linked during the application process.

The RRB Group D exam will evaluates candidates' abilities in:

Mathematics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Science

General Awareness and Current Affairs

Group D examination is held to recruit candidates for several positions including Track Maintainer Grade-4, Assistant Points man, and technical roles in departments like Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.