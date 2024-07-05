Woman Goes Into Labour In Bus In Telangana, Conductor, Passengers Help In Delivery

The timely intervention ensured the safe birth of the baby girl.

A woman gave birth to a baby on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus with the help of the bus conductor and fellow women passengers on Friday morning.

The woman was identified as Shweta Ratnam and the bus conductor was identified as R Saroja.

The woman experienced intense labour pains while travelling on a 1Z RTC bus from the Musheerabad Depot. She had boarded the bus at Aramghar, but the situation escalated as the bus reached Bahadurpura.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Managing Director, VC Sajjanar said in a post on X that, the bus conductor along with other women passengers, assisted Shweta in delivering the baby. The mother and the newborn were then shifted to a nearby Government Maternity hospital for further medical treatment. The timely intervention ensured the safe birth of the baby girl.

VC Sajjanar appreciated the conductor and the women passengers for their timely help and humanitarian gesture.

Earlier, the same case was witnessed in Kerala where a 37-year-old woman from Malappuram district gave birth to a baby girl on a KSRTC bus in Thrissur.

The incident took place on May 29 when the woman, travelling with her husband from Thrissur to Thottilpalam in Kozhikode, began experiencing severe labour pains as the bus crossed Peramangalam village.

In response to the situation, the bus driver promptly altered the route and headed directly to Amala Hospital in Thrissur, notifying the hospital about the emergency. Upon reaching the hospital, the woman was already in an advanced stage of labour.

Passengers were deboarded to allow doctors and nurses to provide immediate medical attention. Visuals shared on social media show the bus stopped at the hospital, with staff members rushing to assist the mother and her newborn inside the vehicle. The medical team brought essential equipment onto the bus to ensure a safe delivery.

Dr Yasir Sulaiman of Amala Hospital stated, "The initiation of labour pain had already begun. At that point, it was impossible for us to shift her to the emergency department. We had to take out the child and cut the umbilical cord there itself. We ensured that the baby and the mother were safe. Currently, both are doing well. It was a different day and a new thing for us."

