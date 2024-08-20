Woman Goes Into Labour In Bus In Telangana, Conductor Helps Her Deliver The Baby

The post sparked an outpouring of praise and appreciation in the comments section.

A woman gave birth to a baby on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus with the help of a bus conductor on Monday. The incident happened when the pregnant passenger identified as Sandhya, was en route to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and suddenly went into labour.

Alerted to her distress, the bus conductor and a nurse on board swiftly sprang into action, carefully delivering the baby and providing crucial care to the new mother. Following the successful delivery, the bus ensured the safe transportation of Sandhya and her newborn to the hospital for further care.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation's Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, shared details of the incident on X and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to conductor G. Bharti for her bravery and selfless efforts in caring for the pregnant passenger.

''Congratulations on behalf of the management to the conductor Bharti #TGSRTC. The mother and child are safe because of her promptness and timely delivery with the help of the nurse. It is a great thing that RTC employees are showing the spirit of service as a social responsibility while bringing the passengers safely to their destinations,'' he wrote.

The post sparked an outpouring of praise and appreciation in the comments section, with many people commending the bus conductor. One user wrote, ''Thanks to the lady conductor Bharti and the nurse in the bus. Showed humanity. RTC should provide the facility of free travel for life to the child born in the bus.''

Another commented, ''Done great job by the conductor on duty and the nurse. My best wishes to both of them. Also, my wishes to newly born baby.''

Earlier, a similar was witnessed in Kerala where a 37-year-old woman from the Malappuram district gave birth to a baby girl on a KSRTC bus in Thrissur. The incident took place on May 29 when the woman, travelling with her husband from Thrissur to Thottilpalam in Kozhikode, began experiencing severe labour pains as the bus crossed Peramangalam village.

In response to the situation, the bus driver promptly altered the route and headed directly to Amala Hospital in Thrissur, notifying the hospital about the emergency. Upon reaching the hospital, the medical team brought essential equipment onto the bus to ensure a safe delivery.