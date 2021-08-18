Woman Gets Serious Burn Injuries As Husband Pours Hot Water On Her: Police

The couple has three daughters, the youngest of whom was born last year (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman received serious burn injuries after her husband poured boiling water on her as she did not give birth to a boy, the police said on Wednesday.

The couple has three daughters, the youngest of whom was born last year.

Sanju's husband Satyapal had also been pressuring her to bring Rs 50,000 from her parents, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai, adding that both had married in 2013. Citing the police complaint, Mr Bajpai said Satyapal used to harass his wife and did not give her food.

"On August 13, Satypal poured boiling water on Sanju, following which she was admitted to a hospital. The case was registered on Wednesday," he said, adding that the complaint was lodged by Sanju's father.

The accused is on the run, he said.

