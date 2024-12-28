Woman Found 'Hanging From Door Latch' In UP, Husband Accuses Cop Of Murder

A woman was found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside her home near Awas Vikas Colony in the Amethi police station area, police said on Saturday.

The woman's husband has accused a police constable of murdering her even as the police said they have launched a probe into the matter.

Divya Agrahari, wife of Alok Kumar Agrahari, was found hanging from the latch of a door at her house near the Amethi-Sultanpur road, police said.

Speaking to reporters, Alok claimed, "It is impossible for anyone to hang from such a latch. There is no way she could have committed suicide in this manner." Alok said there had been a dispute between him and his wife three months ago, in which Dial 112 police had intervened.

"One of the responding constables, Ravi Shukla, took my wife's contact number at that time. Since then, he had been in regular contact with her and even visited our home frequently," Alok claimed.

"Three days ago, he came to take my wife's mobile phone, which he couldn't get. The phone contained conversations and other incriminating materials involving Shukla and my wife, which is why he wanted it. This morning, I left for work at 9 am. When I returned in the afternoon, I found her hanging from the door latch. I believe constable Ravi Shukla has killed her -- she did not commit suicide," he added.

Circle Officer Manoj Kumar Mishra said, "Whether it was murder or suicide will be confirmed only after the autopsy report is received. An investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken against anyone found guilty." When asked about the murder allegations against Shukla, the officer said, "The matter is under investigation. No conclusions can be drawn until the findings are clear."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)