Woman Dies By Suicide After Killing Her 2 Children In Karnataka

A 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her two children in the KGF taluk of the district on Wednesday, police said.

The woman has been identified as Thipamma, a homemaker, they said.

According to police, the woman and her husband have been married for 20 years and shared a strained relationship.

A marital dispute between the couple is suspected to have triggered the woman to take such a drastic step.

Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer said the woman allegedly killed her children-a seven-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son-by hanging them. After killing them, she also hung herself from a ceiling fan.

The bodies were discovered by her husband, who then informed the police, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding that the woman's husband was questioned as part of the investigation.

