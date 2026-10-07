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Woman BSF Personnel Struck By Bullet From Her Service Rifle, Dies

The personnel has been identified as Rajlakshmi of 7th Battalion BSF, posted at Sushil Border Out Post.

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Woman BSF Personnel Struck By Bullet From Her Service Rifle, Dies
Preliminary inputs suggest the bullet was fired from her own service weapon.

A woman constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) died under mysterious circumstances after being hit by a bullet from her service rifle while on duty along the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu on Wednesday afternoon.

The personnel has been identified as Rajlakshmi of 7th Battalion BSF, posted at Sushil Border Out Post.

According to hospital sources, she had sustained a bullet injury in the chest. She was rushed to Sub District Hospital, RS Pura, where she was given first aid and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Preliminary inputs suggest the bullet was fired from her own service weapon. However, whether it was accidental, or she committed suicide or otherwise, is yet to be ascertained. No official confirmation has been issued by BSF so far.

Sources said Rajlakshmi, a native of Tamil Nadu, was on duty at Sushil BoP when the incident occurred. Security agencies have started an inquiry into the incident.

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