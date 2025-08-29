Woman Accidentally Throws Mangalsutra Worth Rs 1 Lakh In Garbage. This Happens Next

A municipal garbage truck driver in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas returned a woman's mangalsutra worth about a lakh after she accidentally threw it into the garbage.

The woman's jewellery item went into the garbage truck along with her household waste. The driver recovered the mangalsutra and returned it to its owner.

Impressed by the driver's integrity, local Councillor Rupesh Verma honoured him with flowers and a cash reward of Rs 1,100.

Just as the soldiers of our country protect us, employees of the municipal corporation also play an important role in our service and security, Mr Verma said, praising the driver.

Earlier this month, an Ahmedabad woman accidentally threw her purse with cash and gold and silver jewellery into a municipal garbage truck. Realising the mistake, she alerted the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Using GPS tracking and walkie-talkies, the Solid Waste Management Department coordinated a recovery operation. Within 30 minutes, the truck was located, and the purse was retrieved intact.

Last year, a man in Chennai mistakenly threw away a diamond necklace worth Rs 5 lakh, a wedding gift for his daughter. Upon realising the mistake, he contacted local authorities. Sanitation workers conducted a thorough search of the garbage and successfully retrieved the necklace, returning it to its owner.