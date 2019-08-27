Woman, 3 Children Among 16 Killed In UP Road Accident

A woman and 3 children were among 16 killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh

A woman and three children were among 16 killed in an accident involving three vehicles on a national highway passing through Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh today.

The incident occurred on Jamka crossing of national highway (NH-24), when a speeding truck hit a tempo and another van and then overturned seriously injuring five others.

"All 16 died on the spot when the van which fell into a roadside ditch after being hit by the truck, which later overturned on the van," senior police officer Dinesh Tripathi said.

"The injured have been admitted to hospital," the police official said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper care and treatment is given to the injured people and appropriate compensation is given to those involved in the accident.

