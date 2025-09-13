Woman, 12-Year-Old Son Die After Falling From 13th Floor Of Building In Noida: Cops

A 12-year-old child and his mother died on Saturday after falling from the 13th floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar, police said.

Darpan Chawla's mentally ill son, Daksh, who lived on the 13th floor of a building in Ace City, reportedly ran fast to jump down from the balcony of his flat on Saturday morning, Bisrakh police station in-charge inspector Manoj Kumar Singh said.

In an attempt to save Daksh, his mother, Sakshi Chawla (38), ran, but both of them fell from the balcony and died, he said.

At the time of the incident, Darpan Chawla was in another room of the house, he said.

The police have sent the bodies for postmortem, and an investigation is underway, Kumar said.

