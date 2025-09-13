Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Woman, 12-Year-Old Son Die After Falling From 13th Floor Of Building In Noida: Cops

Darpan Chawla's mentally ill son, Daksh, who lived on the 13th floor of a building in Ace City, reportedly ran fast to jump down from the balcony, police said

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Woman, 12-Year-Old Son Die After Falling From 13th Floor Of Building In Noida: Cops
The police have sent the bodies for postmortem, and an investigation is underway
Noida:

A 12-year-old child and his mother died on Saturday after falling from the 13th floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar, police said.

Darpan Chawla's mentally ill son, Daksh, who lived on the 13th floor of a building in Ace City, reportedly ran fast to jump down from the balcony of his flat on Saturday morning, Bisrakh police station in-charge inspector Manoj Kumar Singh said.

In an attempt to save Daksh, his mother, Sakshi Chawla (38), ran, but both of them fell from the balcony and died, he said.

At the time of the incident, Darpan Chawla was in another room of the house, he said.

The police have sent the bodies for postmortem, and an investigation is underway, Kumar said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Noida Woman Dies, Woman And Child Dead, Noida Accident
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com