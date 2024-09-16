Wolf Terror On The Rise In Uttar Pradesh, 13-Year-Old Boy Attacked

The wolf crisis began when a pack of six wolves started terrorising 50 villages in Uttar Pradesh.

In yet another wolf attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, a 13-year-old boy was attacked while sleeping on the terrace of his home.

The boy, identified as Armaan Ali, was attacked on Sunday night in Pipri Mohan village in the Mahsi area. The boy's neck was injured during the attack and was quickly rushed to a nearby Community Health Center for initial treatment before being referred to the Medical College in Bahraich for further care.

This incident follows a series of wolf attacks that have gripped the region.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Sisaiya Churamani village in Mahsi tehsil, where he met with families affected by the attacks. The CM expressed his condolences and assured the victims that the government was taking all necessary measures to prevent further incidents. He stated that operations would continue until the area was fully safe.

The wolf crisis began when a pack of six wolves started terrorising 50 villages in Uttar Pradesh. While the forest department has managed to capture five wolves, one remains at large. These predators have already claimed the lives of 10 children and one woman while injuring 51 others.

Since mid-July, Bahraich has witnessed a series of attacks. In response, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched "Operation Bhediya", aimed at capturing the remaining wolf.

Forest officials believe the last wolf could be the "alpha of the pack".

Over 165 forest personnel and 18 shooters have been deployed in the area, utilising thermal camera-equipped drones and snap cameras to locate the wild animal. The district administration and forest department have also installed solar and high-mast lights in vulnerable areas to enhance safety.

