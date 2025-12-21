With Tech Surveillance, 3rd Accused In Naval Spying Case Arrested

A 34-year-old resident of Gujarat has been arrested by Karnataka's Udupi Police in connection with an investigation into leak of sensitive Indian Navy data to unauthorised foreign entities.

Hirendra Kumar, who was arrested from Gujarat's Anand Taluk, marked the third arrest in a case that sent shockwaves through the country's maritime security apparatus.

Investigation teams led by senior police officer Harsh Priyamvada of Karkala sub-division traced Kumar through technical surveillance. According to police reports, Kumar allegedly bought a SIM card in his own name and gave it to the main accused in exchange for money.

"The Gujarat-based accused was supplying SIM cards and OTPs that were used to activate WhatsApp accounts for communication with Pakistani handlers," the police officer said.

The police believe this SIM card was a critical tool used by the espionage ring to communicate via encrypted platforms like WhatsApp, bypassing standard security monitoring.

Kumar was taken to court and then sent to judicial custody.

The case surfaced in November 2025 when a security breach was reported at Udupi Cochin Shipyard in Malpe.

The shipyard has engaged Shushma Marine Pvt Ltd as a subcontractor. Two employees of the subcontractor, originally from Uttar Pradesh - Rohit (29) and Santri (37) - were previously arrested.

They are alleged to have captured and shared a confidential list of Indian Navy ship identification numbers and sent details of vessel repair schedules and sensitive infrastructure data.

According to the police, they got illegal financial gains, reportedly from handlers based in Pakistan. They have been charged under various sections of BNS and UAPA.

While Rohit and Santri remain in judicial custody, the arrest of Hirendra Kumar suggests a wider network of logistical support spanning multiple states. Further investigation is in progress to identify more links in this chain.