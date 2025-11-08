Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1-19: Kiren Rijiju

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1-19: Kiren Rijiju
New Delhi:

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal of the government to convene the winter session of Parliament from December 1 to December 19.

"Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people," he posted on X while announcing the dates.

The Parliament last convened during the monsoon session, which began on July 21 and concluded on August 21 after 21 sittings.

Both houses -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- registered low productivity due to repeated disruptions.

While Lok Sabha functioned for only 37 hours out of the scheduled 120 hours, Rajya Sabha managed 41 hours and 15 minutes, reflecting a productivity of just 31% and 38.8%.

As many as 14 bills were introduced in Lok Sabha, of which 12 were passed. Rajya Sabha cleared 15 bills, with 15 becoming law after passage by both houses. One bill — the Income Tax Bill, 2025 — was withdrawn.

A two-day special discussion on Operation Sindoor -- India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack -- was also held and engaged over 130 MPs across both houses.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com