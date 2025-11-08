Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1-19: Kiren Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal of the government to convene the winter session of Parliament from December 1 to December 19.

"Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people," he posted on X while announcing the dates.

The Parliament last convened during the monsoon session, which began on July 21 and concluded on August 21 after 21 sittings.

Both houses -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- registered low productivity due to repeated disruptions.

While Lok Sabha functioned for only 37 hours out of the scheduled 120 hours, Rajya Sabha managed 41 hours and 15 minutes, reflecting a productivity of just 31% and 38.8%.

As many as 14 bills were introduced in Lok Sabha, of which 12 were passed. Rajya Sabha cleared 15 bills, with 15 becoming law after passage by both houses. One bill — the Income Tax Bill, 2025 — was withdrawn.

A two-day special discussion on Operation Sindoor -- India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack -- was also held and engaged over 130 MPs across both houses.