Will Show BJP Its Place, Defeat It In 2019 Elections, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi says people in power at the Centre are not allowing media to highlight issues. (File)

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of eroding the credibility of institutions like the judiciary, army and media, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said his party will ensure that the BJP is removed from power in the 2019 general elections.

"We will show the BJP its place and defeat it in elections. In 2019, we will ensure that the BJP is removed from the government in Delhi," Mr Gandhi said.

Mr Gandhi, accompanied by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora, was in Mohali to re-launch the Hindi edition, "Navjivan", of the National Herald newspaper which is owned by the Congress.

The Congress chief said an atmosphere of fear has been created in the country and the media is also being suppressed.

"Media ko bhi daraya ja raha hai, dabaya ja raha hai (Media is being intimidated and suppressed). Media has been captured in every state. Media says only what powerful people want to listen. "Navjivan" will be an independent voice in such an atmosphere. It can even criticize the Congress party," Mr Gandhi said.

He said Supreme Court judges were openly saying that they are not being allowed to work, army generals are saying that PM Modi is using the army and the Election Commission is also being suppressed.

"We will fight to protect these institutions. We are not like the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh) and BJP."

He said people in power at the Centre are not allowing the media to highlight issues like unemployment and the plight of farmers. "Anger is rising among the people (against the BJP government). But the media is not revealing this."

Praising former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Mr Gandhi said he (Manmohan Singh) has shown how leadership is done with humility and respect. "He showed world leaders how work is done. He is the Pride of the universe," the Congress chief added.

