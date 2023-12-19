Will Hold Special Session Of Legislature If Needed: E Shinde On Granting Maratha Quota

He was speaking during a discussion on the Maratha reservation issue (File)

A special session of the state legislature will be held, if required, to grant quota to the Maratha community after reviewing a report of the state Backward Class Commission, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the assembly on Tuesday.

"The Justice Shinde Committee set up for the Maratha quota has submitted a report to the state government. The report of the Maharashtra Commission for Backward Classes will be submitted in one month. After reviewing it, if required, we will organise a special session of the legislature to offer reservation to the Maratha community," Mr Shinde said.

He was speaking during a discussion on the Maratha reservation issue and steps taken by the government so far.

"The state government will prove that the Maratha community is socially and educationally backward," he said.

The opposition, however, expressed disappointment over Mr Shinde's reply and walked out of the House in protest.

