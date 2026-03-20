"You're Not Marrying Maid": Supreme Court As Divorce Case Cites Wife Not Doing Chores

A woman not performing household chores, like cooking, do not amount to cruelty, the Supreme Court orally observed on Friday in a divorce case hearing.

"You're not marrying a maid, you're marrying a life partner", remarked Justice Sandeep Mehta.

The top court emphasised that the times have changed and the husband as well must contribute to such affairs.

"You have to contribute in this cooking, washing, etc. Today's times are different," Justice Vikram Nath said.

Earlier, the top court had referred the parties for mediation, but the same failed.

The parties got married in 2017 and have an eight-year-old boy.

The man, the petitioner in the case, initiated divorce proceedings, alleging that only a week after marriage, the woman's attitude changed and she started mistreating him.

As per his claims, she used filthy language against him and his parents, refused to cook food for them and gave birth to their child but did not invite him for the cradle ceremony.

The wife, on the other hand, claimed that she went to her parents' house for the birth of the child with the petitioner and his family's consent, however they did not attend the cradle ceremony and demanded cash and gold from her parents.

The Family Court allowed the husband's plea and granted a decree of divorce on the ground of cruelty.

The wife appealed to the High Court, which set aside the divorce decree.

Aggrieved by this decision, the husband approached the Supreme Court.

On the next date, the parties have been asked to appear in person.