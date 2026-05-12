"Why Weren't You Serious?" Top Court To Probe Agency In Bengal Coal Fraud Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the grant of anticipatory bail to the main accused in the Rs 2,700 crore West Bengal coal scam, but hit out at the agency's delay in questioning him.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to Anup Majee, who was a director of a firm engaged in the business of purchase and sale of coal, seeking his response on the ED's plea with eight weeks. He was named as an accused in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal coal excavation and pilferage.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, argued that Majee is the kingpin in the Rs 2,700 crore fraud that saw national resources being plundered. The agency has challenged the Delhi High Court's June 2025 order granting Majee anticipatory bail in the case.

The Bench slammed the ED, asking, "He (Majee) was there in the custody of the CBI. Why you (ED) did not take him into custody? Why were you not serious enough for last six months?"

Raju also argued that Majee was missing for a considerable period of time. He added that Majee cooperated in the probe after getting protection from the court.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, appearing for Majee, said he had cooperated in the investigation by appearing before the agency 23 times. In the High Court too, he had argued on the same grounds to impose the lack of need for custodial interrogation of Majee.

The top court was inclined to order a speedy trial instead of entertaining the plea for cancellation of bail. It later agreed to hear the matter and issued a notice to Majee.

It was in Majee's case that the ED had raided I-PAC's Kolkata office in January. During the raids, then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had allegedly entered the premises mid-search and forcibly removed documents and electronic devices.