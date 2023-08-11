'Why Silence?': BJP Asks Congress Over Kerala Chief Minister's Daughter's Corruption Charges

K Surendran asked that why Congress is not raising corruption charges against CM's daughter in Assembly?

Kerala BJP State President K Surendran on Thursday slammed both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Opposition party United Democratic Front (UDF) over the alleged corruption charges against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan.

Speaking to the media, Mr Surendran said, "There is a secret understanding with CPI-M and Congress, ruling party and the opposition party to wind up the assembly session because of corruption charges against CM's daughter and not because of Puthuppally by-election. Why Congress is not raising the issue in the floor of the Assembly? So we are going to launch a strong fight against this understanding."

In Kerala, a dispute has arisen regarding some financial dealings involving T Veena, the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and her IT company and a private minerals company.

Evidence has also cropped up that also showed that the company had dealings with top leaders of both the ruling CPI(M) as well as the opposition Congress-led UDF.

Criticising the UDF for not raising the raging issue in the Assembly, Mr Surendran charged that the opposition leaders in the state became the ones who extended all support to the corruption of the CM and his daughter.

"They are the same side of one coin. We are opposing the move by LDF and UDF to wind up the assembly," said K Surendran .

"Why Congress is keeping silence? Even the CPI-M central leadership is mum on the corruption charges. We will fight this politically and legally," K Surendran alleged.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena Vijayan has allegedly received Rs 1.72 crore from a private company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) in monthly payments in the last three years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)