Why Sikkim's Lifeline NH10 Is Choked For A Month

A very crucial stretch of National Highway 10 connecting land-locked Sikkim with West Bengal is slowly reopening after remaining closed for more than a month, but the movement of traffic continues to be regulated as restoration work is underway.

The stretch was closed on July 7 following a major landslide measuring nearly 250 metres, disrupting one of the key road links between Sikkim and West Bengal. Heavy vehicles have particularly faced difficulties, as the narrow alternative route cannot accommodate regular traffic.

The road is now being opened in intervals, with construction work continuing for several hours before vehicles are allowed to pass. Authorities are adopting the approach to balance traffic movement with ongoing restoration work.

However, the bigger concern is the stability of the land beneath the highway. Erosion caused by the Teesta River has resulted in the land sinking below NH10, adding to the vulnerability of the already damaged stretch.

Officials are also reportedly considering construction of a tunnel through the vulnerable stretch after the monsoon season as a long-term solution.

With the Rangpo border just a few kilometres away, the stability of NH10 carries significance beyond local connectivity. The highway is a critical lifeline for Sikkim's transport, trade and supply chains.

NH10 is one of the most important road links in the region, connecting Sikkim with West Bengal and providing a crucial route for people, commercial vehicles and the movement of essential supplies. The highway is particularly significant for Sikkim, as much of the state's road connectivity with the rest of the country depends on this route. Any disruption on NH10 can therefore have a direct impact on daily commuters, tourists, businesses and the transportation of goods.

(With Inputs From Pankaj Dhungel)