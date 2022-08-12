Why Chief Minister Himanta Sarma Asked Aamir Khan To Postpone Assam Visit

He added that they speak to each other on phone often so the actor will visit whenever he invites him.

While Hindi movie superstar Aamir Khan's new release Lal Singh Chaddha is in the headlines, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that Mr Khan wanted to visit Assam this week, but since the state is observing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative from August 13 to 15, he asked him to postpone his proposed visit to a later date. Sources said that Mr Khan wanted to visit Guwahati on August 14 to promote his movie. He is now expected to visit on August 16.

"Aamir Khan wanted to come here and even spoke to me. But because this time the focus is on Independence Day and the whole Tiranga initiative and its significance, so we did not want it to get diluted. Therefore I requested him to postpone and to come after Independence Day," Mr Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

He added that they speak to each other on phone often so the actor will visit whenever he invites him.

Whenever Aamir Khan visits, the Chief Minister will also watch the film with him and his entire crew if they all come to Assam, Mr Sarma has told the actor, sources said.

Aamir Khan had recently donated to flood relief in the state, earning public praise from the Chief Minister.

On June 27 this year, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted "Eminent Bollywood actor Amir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity".