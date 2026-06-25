"Who Tied Hands Of CBI?" Court Slams Probe Agency Over RG Kar Investigation

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, which on May 21 directed a fresh probe into the RG Kar rape and murder case by a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday slammed the central agency for conducting what it described as a "lackadaisical" probe so far.

As directed by the division bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, the CBI submitted a progress report on Thursday. After examining it, both judges criticised the agency's investigation.

Justice Ghosh observed that the progress was not in line with the court's May 21 direction for a fresh probe by a three-member SIT. He even questioned whether the investigation might eventually be taken away from the CBI.

Justice Sarkar raised specific questions, pointing out that the seminar room within the hospital premises, claimed by many to be the actual crime scene, had been destroyed.

She asked why the CBI's probe was restricted to the conclusion of a larger conspiracy, as stated in the progress report, and questioned "who had tied the hands of the CBI" when the court was eager to ensure justice.

The CBI counsel told the court there may have been some misunderstanding of the May 21 order, assuring that "investigation is on and every aspect in the matter will be probed."

Meanwhile, the victim's family appealed that if the CBI failed to identify the main culprits, the probe should be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police.

The body of the victim, a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was found inside the seminar room on August 9, 2024. A SIT of Kolkata Police initially investigated and arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer attached to the city police.

The CBI later took over following a High Court order, identified Roy as the sole accused, and he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. The CBI challenged the trial court's order, seeking the death penalty.

Unsatisfied with the probe, the victim's family approached the High Court again, accusing the CBI of endorsing the Kolkata Police's findings. Initially, the matter was heard by a division bench comprising Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Rai Chattopadhyay, but they recused themselves, and the case was referred to Justices Sarkar and Ghosh.

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