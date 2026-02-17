Who Is Vevek Agrawal? Haldiram Scion Who Tied Knot In Lavish Nagpur Wedding

Vevek Agrawal, son of Haldiram Group's Kamal Agrawal, married executive Kenisha Paliwal in a high-profile ceremony in Nagpur.

The wedding, hosted by billionaire Shivkishan Agrawal's family, featured palace-style decor, an 8-tier hanging cake, and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor performing at the sangeet. Fireworks and multiple food stalls added to the festivities.

Several political leaders and prominent figures attended, and the event quickly went viral on social media,

Who Is Vevek Agarwal?

Vevek Agrawal is the son of Kamal Agrawal, the owner of part of the Haldiram Group business empire. He is married to Kenisha Paliwal.

He completed his BBA from Coventry University in 2018. In September 2022, he pursued an MSc in International Strategy and Business at Lancaster University.

He joined Haldirams Food International in November that year. In March 2019, he became Director at Haldirams.

He was also part of the founding team at Tropesphere in London, developing a mobile application to digitise care home operations.

Haldiram's story started in Bikaner in 1918 with Ganga Bhishen Agarwal, who innovated the now-famous bhujia, as per Forbes. The business has grown into a multi-billion-dollar empire, generating close to Rs 5,000 crore in annual revenues. Senior members of the family, including Manohar Lal Agarwal and Madhusudan Agarwal, were ranked in 2019 on the Forbes India Rich List with estimated net worths of $1.7 billion. The business has remained a closely‑held family enterprise across generations, with different branches of the Agarwal family managing distinct regional units including Nagpur, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Vevek Agarwal's branch operates as part of the Nagpur‑based unit of Haldirams, historically associated with Shivkishan Agarwal (grandson of the founder). Haldiram's has been ranked among India's most valuable family‑owned unlisted companies.