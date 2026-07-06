Who Is Maya Tata? Ratan Tata's Niece Gets Key Role At Fashion Brand Westside

Maya Tata, the daughter of Noel Tata and niece of Ratan Tata, is reportedly set to take a key role at Westside, the largest fashion brand of Trent Limited.

The 37-year-old will look after Westside's online business and overseas e-commerce marketing, according to reports. The appointment comes at a time when the fashion retailer is expanding its digital business and entering international markets.

Noel Tata, the Chairman of Trent Limited, is expected to retire in November this year. The company, though, has not yet officially confirmed the reports about Maya Tata's new role.

Who is Maya Tata?

Maya Tata is the youngest daughter of Noel Tata, the Chairman of Tata Trusts and head of Trent Limited. She has mostly stayed away from the media and prefers to keep a low profile.

Born in Mumbai in 1989, Maya studied at the University of Warwick in the UK and later completed her studies in business management and finance in London.

She started her career with the Tata Group under the guidance of Ratan Tata. Before joining Tata Digital, she worked at Tata Capital's Tata Opportunities Fund.

Her brother, Neville Tata, looks after Trent's Star Bazaar business, while her elder sister is involved in the Tata Group's hotel business.

Westside Business

Westside is one of Trent Limited's biggest businesses and brings in nearly 40% of the company's total revenue. The company aims to open around 50 new Westside stores every year. In FY2026 alone, it opened 53 new stores.

Westside recently entered the global market by opening its first international store in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company now plans to take its Indian fashion brand to more international markets.

Apart from Westside, Trent also owns popular brands like Zudio and Star Bazaar. By the end of FY2026, Trent had a revenue of around Rs 19,700 crore and a retail network of 1,286 stores across 321 cities in India.

