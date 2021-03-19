WhatsApp, Instagram Face Global Outage

WhatsApp and Instagram users reported the apps were down

Users of WhatsApp have tweeted that one of the world's most popular instant messaging apps has not been working for some time now. Some Instagram and Facebook Messenger users also reported that the apps were down.

No messages were getting delivered on WhatsApp and Messenger, users tweeted, while no content could be loaded on the photo- and video-sharing app Instagram.

The official account of WhatsApp on Twitter has not posted any message on the issue yet.

All the three apps are owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Inc.

The outage tracking website downdetector.com reported that the apps were not working globally.

Downdetector showed there were more than 1.2 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while over 23,000 users posted about issues with WhatsApp on the website.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.