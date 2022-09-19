'Following Law, Order...': Yogi Adityanath On Akhilesh Yadav's Protest March

Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession, said Yogi Adityanath. (File)

With the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly starting today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted the expectations of the people of the state and said his government would answer the opposition's questions and discuss several issues, including floods.

"People have a lot of expectations from this session. Our government will be discussing several issues including floods. We'll answer the opposition's questions during this Monsoon session," he said.

Mr Adityanath also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party over their protest march.

"There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following law and order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders," he added.

His remarks came while addressing a media briefing ahead of the monsoon session.

Yogi Adityanath also attended the three-day 'Health Camp' inaugural programme organized for the MLAs in the Vidhan Bhawan complex.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders and workers of the party began their march to the State Assembly, from their party office, against the Yogi Adityanath government.

"They hadn't taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route that wouldn't have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that. We had no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there won't be a problem," said Joint Commissioner Police (Law and Order), Piyush Mordia.

