'What Ladakh Didn't Get In 71 Years...': MP On Union Territory Turning 1

"Wishes and aspirations of people of Ladakh were fulfilled": Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said

Celebrations were held on the occasion of the first anniversary of Ladakh as a union territory on Wednesday, with MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal saying that aspirations of people of Ladakh are fulfilled after it was made a Union Territory.

Speaking about the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 Mr Namgyal said, "It is a historic day for Ladakh and the whole of India. Article 370 and 35-A was abrogated and as per the Jammu and Kashmir reorganization act, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories. The wishes and aspirations of people of Ladakh were fulfilled by making it a union territory."

"On the first anniversary of this, in all the areas we are celebrating this anniversary keeping in mind the COVID pandemic, following all protocols and SOPs. We have taken permission from District Magistrate and celebrated this day by wishing each other," Mr Namgyal said.

"In the last one year, Ladakh has made several achievements be it in the form of university, medical college, hotel management institute. In the last financial year and combining it with the current financial year, the budget of Rs 11,000 crore which the UT of Ladakh got and with that we have made Special Development Package (SDP).

"In Mission Organic Development Initiative we have Rs 250 crore for Leh and Rs 250 crore for Kargil. In Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council for both Leh and Kargil we have more than Rs 200 crore," he said.

"What Ladakh did not get in the last 71 years, it got in the last one year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.