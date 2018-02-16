What Happens To Your Aadhaar If You Have An Extra Finger? Man Found Out

Among other biometric details, Aadhaar registration requires fingerprints of both hands.
What made the process difficult for Mr Trikha, he told PTI, was the fact that not only he has six fingers to his left hand, but the extra finger is joined to the thumb.
"I even met government officials, but to no avail," said Mr Trikha, who works with a private firm.
As it was a unique case, it attracted the attention of media and a Marathi news channel reported on his predicament.
Following which, he could finally register for Aadhaar at one of the centres yesterday where his fingerprints were accepted.
"I completed the whole process yesterday and hope to receive the Aadhaar card soon," he said.
"The system should be changed. At least for handicapped people and senior citizens, it should be made easier," Mr Trikha told PTI.