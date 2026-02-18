How To Update Aadhaar Address Using App: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it easier for residents to update their Aadhaar address using the Aadhaar app. Earlier, people had to go to Aadhaar enrollment centres, stand in long lines, and submit physical documents to get their address changed. But now, the entire process can be done easily from home using a smartphone.

Here's a simple step-by-step process

Step 1 - Download and Install the Aadhaar App: Firstly, download the official Aadhaar app from the Google Play Store (for Android) or Apple App Store (for iOS). Then install the app and open it.

Step 2 - Log In to the App: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. After that, set up an MPIN or use biometric or face authentication for security.

Step 3 - Update Your Address: Go to the Services section and select Address Update. Choose how you want to update your address - using your own valid address proof document or using the Aadhaar details of a family member who lives at the same address. Also, the person will be required to upload a clear photo or scan of a valid proof of address, such as a utility bill or bank document

Step 4 - Pay the Fee and Submit: Pay a small fee of around Rs 75 to submit the request, and once submitted, UIDAI will verify the details, and the updated address is usually reflected within a few days to a couple of weeks.

All About The New Aadhaar App

Recently, the new Aadhar app was launched by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology. The new mobile application is designed to provide the citizens with a secure way to carry, share, show and verify their digital identity.

The app can be used for face verification as a proof of presence, biometric lock and unlock in a single click, viewing of authentication history, and a QR-based contact card for easy sharing of contact details.

The official release noted that the Aadhaar App supports a wide range of real-life use cases, including hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity's (OVSE) QR code scanning.