Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the TMC over the Malda incident in which judicial officers were gheraoed for hours by a mob, terming it an example of the ruling party's "maha jungleraj" and alleged that the state's ruling party was hell-bent on carrying out the "funeral procession" of law and order in Bengal.

Addressing his first election rally in Cooch Behar district after the announcement of polls last month, Modi said the entire country had seen how judicial officers were held hostage in Malda, and asked what kind of government could not ensure the safety of judges and constitutional procedures.

"We cannot expect such a government to keep the people of Bengal safe," he said.

"When even judicial officers are not safe, how can you expect that common people will be safe under TMC rule? What happened in Malda is an example of TMC's maha jungleraj," Modi said.

In a broadside against the Mamata Banerjee government, Modi alleged the TMC government does not consider any constitutional institution to be significant.

"Democracy is bleeding every day on the sacred soil of Bengal under the ruthless TMC administration," the Prime Minister asserted.

The situation here is so bad that the Supreme Court had to intervene, Modi said, alleging that the TMC is hell-bent on "murdering law and order".

The remarks came days after seven judicial officers, including three women, were gheraoed for several hours inside the Kaliachak-II Block Development Office in Malda district by protesters over the alleged deletion of names from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

Using the Malda incident to sharpen the BJP's attack on the ruling party, Modi alleged that the TMC government had endangered the future and identity of Bengal through appeasement politics and infiltration.

"Under the TMC rule, there has been a dangerous demographic change in Bengal's border areas. These infiltrators get direct protection from the TMC's syndicate, thus putting the lives of the state's people under threat," he alleged.

The PM also charged the TMC with opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to protect infiltrators.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)