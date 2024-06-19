What Is Sensorineural Deafness, Hearing Loss Alka Yagnik Is Diagnosed With

The condition is usually permanent.
National Award-winning singer Alka Yagnik is battling with sensorineural deafness, a condition in which a person may struggle to hear faint sounds, understand speech clearly or differentiate between different sounds. In a post on Instagram, the 58-year-old recounted the alarming moment she lost her hearing after a routine flight. “As I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything,” the singer wrote.
Ms Yagnik warned her “fans and young colleagues” about the dangers of exposure to very loud music and prolonged use of headphones.
What is sensorineural deafness?
Sensorineural deafness, also known as sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL), occurs when there is damage to the inner ear or the nerve pathways from the ear to the brain, according to Healthline. The condition is usually permanent. Treatments like hearing aids or cochlear implants can help manage it, depending on how severe the condition is.
Causes of sensorineural deafness
- Ageing: As people get older, the parts of the inner ear can wear out, leading to gradual hearing loss over time. About one-third of people between 65 and 74 years old have some trouble hearing. By age 75, about half of people have hearing problems.
- Noise exposure: Being exposed to loud noises, like gunfire or concerts with loud machinery, can hurt the tiny hair cells in your ear or the nerve that carries sound to your brain. This can lead to SNHL.
- Genetic factors: Some people are born with SNHL because of genes they inherit or infections their mothers had during pregnancy, like rubella or cytomegalovirus. Problems during birth, like not getting enough oxygen, can also cause SNHL.
- Illnesses and infections: Some sicknesses caused by viruses or bacteria, like measles or meningitis, can damage your inner ear and cause hearing loss. Autoimmune disorders, where your body's defences attack itself, can also hurt your hearing.
- Medications: Certain medicines, especially ones used for cancer treatment or strong infections, can have side effects that hurt the parts of your ear that help you hear.
- Head Trauma: Physical trauma to the head or skull fractures can damage the auditory nerve or the inner ear, causing SNHL.