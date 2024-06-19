What Is Sensorineural Deafness, Hearing Loss Alka Yagnik Is Diagnosed With

The condition is usually permanent.

National Award-winning singer Alka Yagnik is battling with sensorineural deafness, a condition in which a person may struggle to hear faint sounds, understand speech clearly or differentiate between different sounds. In a post on Instagram, the 58-year-old recounted the alarming moment she lost her hearing after a routine flight. “As I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything,” the singer wrote.



Ms Yagnik warned her “fans and young colleagues” about the dangers of exposure to very loud music and prolonged use of headphones.



What is sensorineural deafness?



Sensorineural deafness, also known as sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL), occurs when there is damage to the inner ear or the nerve pathways from the ear to the brain, according to Healthline. The condition is usually permanent. Treatments like hearing aids or cochlear implants can help manage it, depending on how severe the condition is.



Causes of sensorineural deafness