Student Assaulted, Massive Bruises On Back In Bengal Medical College Ragging

A ragging incident has left a first-year student with serious injuries at a government medical college in West Bengal. The incident occurred at the Purulia Government Medical College and Hospital on February 1.

Two senior students, studying in the second and fourth year, have been accused of the assault that has left the situation tense on the hospital campus.

The injured first-year student has been identified as Mehboob Islam, a resident of Domkal in Murshidabad district.

Rishabh Singh and Ayan Bagchi had allegedly instructed Islam's classmates to assault him while ragging the juniors. They even threatened those who refused to comply with their order.

The first-year students allegedly acted under pressure and assaulted Islam. Left with massive bruises on his back, he had to be hospitalised for treatment.

Islam's family members arrived at the hospital today and lodged a complaint with the authorities. A discussion was also held with both parties, during which the injured student and his family demanded strict action against the accused.

The accused students denied the allegations and said they would accept punishment if the charges were proven.

The medical college authorities have acknowledged the incident, with Sukumar Biswas, Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal, assuring appropriate action against the accused.