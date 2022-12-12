How Woman Cop Posed As College Student For 3 Months To Crack Ragging Case

NDTV spoke to Shalini Chauhan on the undercover operation

A bag on her shoulder, she would be in college daily, chat with friends, spend time in the canteen, just like any other student. Only that she wasn't. She was an undercover cop tasked with gathering evidence on the horror of ragging on campus.

Meet Shalini Chouhan, a 24-year-old constable with Madhya Pradesh police who played a key role in the recent crackdown against ragging at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore.

Over the course of three months, she identified 11 senior students allegedly involved in brutal ragging of first-year students. The seniors have now been suspended from the college and the hostel for three months.

NDTV spoke to Ms Chauhan and her senior, Inspector Tehzeeb Qazi, on the undercover operation.

Mr Qazi said that they had received anonymous complaints from students about ragging on campus. The complaints alleged that first-year students were made to perform vulgar acts, such as pretending to have sex with pillows. But the complainants did not name themselves or the accused, possibly out of fear of facing further harassment, the officer said.

"We went to check on the campus, but the students were so scared that they did not come forward once they saw us in uniform. We tried to track down the contact numbers of the complaints, but the helpline's policy did not allow that," added the officer.

"So we went back to good old ground-level policing. Shalini and other constables were asked to spend time on and around the campus in plain clothes, chat with students at the canteen and tea stalls nearby. As they started speaking to junior students, they came to know of the horrifying experience they were going through. This is how we got witnesses and cracked the case," said Mr Qazi.

The brave policewoman told NDTV that this was an "entirely new experience" for her. "I would go to college everyday disguised as a student. I spoke to students at the canteen. I would talk about myself, and gradually they started opening up and confiding in me. They told me the names of those involved in ragging juniors," she said.

Asked if the students never doubted her, she said, "Sometimes they would ask questions, but I would evade them and change the topic. The canteen would be crowded, and they did not give much thought," she said.

She said she would carry a bag with books and dress up like a college student during her undercover visits to the campus. "I would ensure that I looked like a student," she said.