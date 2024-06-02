Half-Burnt Body Of Man Found Near Railway Tracks In Bengal: Police

An investigation is underway to identify the dead person, police said (Representational)

A half-burnt body of an unidentified man was found near Purulia's Anara railway station's railway track on Sunday, police said.

"One unknown male's burnt-dead body was found," Purulia GRP Sub Inspector Kanchan Mondal told ANI.

An investigation is underway to identify the dead person, police said.

Further investigation is on.

