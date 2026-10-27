Bengal Rape-Murder Accused Killed After Snatching Gun, Opening Fire On Cops

A 23-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was killed in a police encounter on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after he allegedly snatched a service revolver from a police officer and opened fire during a crime scene reconstruction.

According to police sources, the accused, Prahlad Das, had been taken to the crime spot at Gaighata for reconstruction of the incident after his arrest in the case.

He allegedly snatched the firearm of an escorting policeman and fired at police personnel. The officers retaliated in self-defence, leaving him seriously injured.

Das was taken to Chandpara Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said no personnel were injured in the firing. Authorities are also likely to probe the circumstances under which the accused managed to snatch a police officer's revolver and the sequence of events that led to the encounter.

Following news of Das's death, his family members rushed to the hospital and expressed anger over the incident. A tense situation developed in the area, following which a large police contingent was deployed both at the hospital and in surrounding areas to maintain law and order.

Second Such Encounter In Three Months

The Gaighata incident is the second such case in West Bengal in the past three months in which a rape and murder accused was killed in police firing during reconstruction of a crime scene.

In July, Pravas Mondal, one of the prime accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district, was killed in a similar encounter.

Police had then said Mondal snatched the revolver of an escorting officer, opened fire while attempting to escape, and was killed when police fired in self-defence.

"Will I Ever Get My Daughter Back?"

The parents of the 17-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district said they were informed that the accused was killed while allegedly trying to escape after opening fire on police during a crime scene reconstruction exercise, with the victim's mother calling it "a good thing" and her father saying the police had done "the right thing".

Her father said, "Will I ever get my daughter back? I never will. From what I've heard from the police, the perpetrator tried to escape, and the police opened fire. What else can I say... will I ever get my daughter back? What happened-under government orders-was the right thing. If someone tries to escape, they are bound to be shot. Will I ever find the person who killed my daughter?"

The victim's mother, Kanika Biswas, said, "I have heard that the accused has died. It is a good thing that he is dead. I heard that he was trying to escape and had fired at the police."

Bengal Minister Defends Encounter

West Bengal Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh justified the police encounter in the Gaighata rape and murder case, saying those who defy the law must face the consequences and that police action was necessary to restore public confidence in law enforcement.

Speaking of the encounter, Ghosh said, "Similar incidents have occurred in the past. A perpetrator attempted to escape and was killed in an encounter-this happened in South 24 Parganas, and a similar event has taken place here as well. Everyone must be brought to justice; no one is above the law. However, those who choose to defy the law must face such consequences. The police will ensure that people receive justice. The public has lost faith in the police and to restore that trust, the police may sometimes have to take actions that are unpopular."

Minor Girl's Body Found Near Relative's House

The encounter comes a day after the body of a 17-year-old Class 11 student was recovered near a relative's house in Gaighata. The semi-nude body of the minor girl was found at around 6:00 am on Sunday and sent for post-mortem examination.

The victim's family said they were currently staying at her maternal uncle's house because of her mother's illness. It was there that the incident allegedly took place.

Family members alleged that the girl was raped and then murdered. Based on a complaint lodged at Gaighata Police Station, Prahlad Das, who was also a relative of the victim, was detained for questioning and later arrested.

According to the family, the girl had gone with relatives and friends to attend a musical and cultural programme near her home on the night of October 24.

Family members claimed that around midnight, she received a phone call and left the venue but did not return. After the programme ended, relatives began searching for her but could not locate her.

On Sunday morning, her body was found near a relative's house.

The victim's mother said the body was recovered in a nude condition. "She went with her friends to attend a cultural function at Amtolipur Bazar at around 8:00 pm. On Sunday, at around 5:00 am, the body was recovered," she had said.

(With inputs from agencies)