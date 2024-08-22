Bengal Doctors Say Will Continue Protest Despite Supreme Court's Appeal

The top court had given assurance that "no stringent action" would be taken against them.

Doctors in West Bengal will continue their strike to protest the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front will not call off their protest, unlike their counterparts at AIIMS Delhi despite the Supreme Court's appeal to call off the strike. The top court had given assurance that "no stringent action" would be taken against them.

Today, the resident doctors at Delhi's AIIMS hospital called off their nearly two-week-long strike against the horrific incident in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College which shocked the nation.

In a statement today, the Resident Doctors' Association, or RDA, said they had done so after receiving assurances from the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday called on medical professionals across the country to "please trust us" and return to their duties. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation doctors have also called off their strike today.

The Supreme Court took a suo motu cognisance of the incident listed the matter on Tuesday and made strong observations against the conduct of the college's principal and the investigation carried out later. The Supreme Court had requested the doctors to resume duties as it could affect people in need of medical care.

Today, the Chief Justice of India, Dy Chandrachud, "We earnestly appeal to all doctors... we are here to ensure their safety and protection. Please trust us, that is why we have not left the matter to the (Calcutta) High Court."

As part of its directives on this issue, the Supreme Court ordered the setting up of a 10-member task force to recommend prevention of violence against and safe working conditions for medical professionals.

The court also asked the CBI - which has charge of the investigation - to file a status report, while the Bengal government was told to file one on the vandalism of the RG Kar Hospital last week.

The crime has also triggered a political war between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ruling Trinamool and the opposition BJP, as well as jabs from an ally, the Congress.

Ms Banerjee - who also heads the state's police and health departments - faces strident calls to resign.