'Don't Politicise': Chief Justice To Centre, Bengal In Kolkata Rape-Murder

The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata has sparked massive protests

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud today urged counsels for the Centre and West Bengal governments to not politicise the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case and stressed that the law is taking its course.

The Chief Justice made the observation during a heated exchange between Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Bengal government's counsel Kapil Sibal during the hearing in Supreme Court. Mr Sibal requested the court to take steps so that inciting statements are not made. To this, Mr Mehta responded, "Nobody should make any statement. We have the statement of a sitting minister of the state of West Bengal. This is something very serious. (The minister said) that if anybody speaks anything against leader, fingers will be chopped off."

In response, Mr Sibal said, "Then I will read the Leader of the Opposition's statement. 'Bullets will be fired' is what he said. Suvendu (Adhikari) has said."

"Please don't politicise this, the law will take its course. We are ensuring that the law does take its course after a quick and efficient investigation," the Chief Justice said.

The statement comes amid a massive political row surrounding the chilling crime in the Bengal capital. Main Opposition BJP has been holding protests and targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has alleged that the BJP is levelling false allegations to malign the state government's image.

The bench, also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, said it is also concerned about the welfare and safety of doctors. "We are not just going to lay down guidelines, we are going to pass an enforceable direction," the bench said.

During the hearing, several lawyers representing different groups of doctors expressed concerns of action against them for joining the protests that demand justice for the victim as well as safer working conditions for healthcare professionals.

Justice and medicine, the Chief Justice said, cannot go on strike. Earlier, the bench said doctors must resume their duties because the poor people of the country cannot be left in the lurch.

At the start of the proceedings, a lawyer appearing for resident doctors in AIIMS Nagpur said the medicos are being marked absent because they are on protest.

"If they are on duty, they will not be marked absent and if they are not on duty, then law will be followed. Ask them to first return to work, no one will take adverse action against any doctor. If there is difficulty after that, then come to us, but let them first report to work," the Chief Justice of India said.

He added that in some cases, people wait for as much as two years for doctors' appointments. "Poor people cannot be left in the lurch."

The court has set up a National Task Force to recommend steps to improve working conditions for healthcare professional and ensure their safety.