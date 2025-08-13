"Will Keep Dogs The Way We Keep Our Pets": Delhi Mayor After Top Court's Order

Days after the Supreme Court directed relocation of stray dogs from residential areas in Delhi-NCR to shelters, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh met with animal lovers on Wednesday, assuring them that the process will be humane, in a phased manner, and carried out in consultation with citizens.

"We welcome the Supreme Court order and we will implement it 100%. People from different areas of Delhi came to meet me today. They were worried and wanted to understand how it would happen. Because they are pet lovers, I told them that just like you are a pet lover, we are also pet lovers and will keep the dogs the same way as we have kept our pets at home," Mayor Singh told NDTV after the meeting.

Animal rights groups at the meeting urged the Mayor to ensure the relocation is done in stages.

The rights groups proposed that only aggressive or complaint-prone dogs be moved to correction centres or shelters in the first phase.

"We have agreed to their demand because we want pet lovers to come and serve in correction centres. They are ready for it. Today, the pet lovers are also with us. The public is also with us, and we agree with the decision of the Supreme Court; we will implement it too," Mr Singh added.

The Mayor announced that a dedicated committee will be formed within the next two to three days.

"We will do it in a phased manner. We will also be making a committee with the animal lovers, along with our councillors and officers," he said.

According to the Mayor, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has already begun implementing the court's directions. "As per the data, yesterday 150 dogs were relocated and put in the Animal Birth Control centre," he said.

One of the animal rights activists who attended the meeting expressed relief after the discussion.

"We were worried that after the Supreme Court order, a lot of dogs are already being picked up, and where are they being taken, what will be done with them? Delhi does not have the capacity to keep 7 lakh street dogs in one place in good humane conditions. MCD also knows this. We have got such a good assurance from the Mayor that he wants to implement the order in a good way, along with all citizens," said an animal rights activist who attended the meeting.

"We want every living being, whether it is human or animal, to live and let live. Compassion and non-violence is our religion. In the first phase, those dogs will be picked up who are aggressive, bite, or whose behaviour needs improvement and will be sent to correction centres," the activist added.

The formation of the committee is expected to bring together civic officials, elected representatives, and animal welfare advocates to monitor and guide the relocation process, aiming to balance public safety with humane treatment of the city's estimated seven lakh stray dogs.