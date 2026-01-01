"Conspiracy": Delhi Files Complaint Over Viral 'Teachers Counting Dogs' Claim

The Delhi Directorate of Education has approached the police following viral social media posts claiming that government school teachers were tasked with counting stray dogs. The department has dismissed the allegations as "misleading, false, and fabricated."

A formal complaint was filed at the Civil Lines police station, seeking action against social media handles accused of creating and amplifying a narrative that has triggered confusion among both teachers and parents.

Director of Education Veditha Reddy clarified that no order or circular was ever issued regarding a stray dog count. She characterized the claims as a "deliberate and well-planned attempt" to malign the department rather than routine political criticism.

"This is a conspiracy to defame the department. Legal action will be taken against those spreading such false information," Ms. Reddy said.

Origins Of The Controversy

The row erupted after posts and videos circulated online suggesting that teachers were being forced to count stray dogs on or near school grounds. Despite a formal clarification issued by the department on December 30, the posts continued to spread, leading officials to seek legal intervention.

Misinterpretation Of Supreme Court Circular

According to the Education Department, the confusion likely stems from a circular issued on November 20, 2025. That directive followed Supreme Court instructions regarding a suo motu case on stray dogs and child safety.

However, officials clarified that the circular was strictly limited to ensuring student safety. It instructed security staff to prevent stray dogs from entering school premises through better access control. There was "no mention whatsoever" of teachers being involved in any animal census.

"The academic role and dignity of teachers remain non-negotiable," an official stated.

The department has also flagged instances of individuals allegedly impersonating teachers in social media reels, claiming to be counting dogs inside schools.

"These acts amount to serious offenses," officials said, adding that a list of social media handles involved in the misinformation campaign has been shared with the police.

In its complaint, the Directorate has requested an FIR and a probe into the origin of the claims. The complaint cites provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, including sections related to defamation, impersonation, and the circulation of misleading electronic content.